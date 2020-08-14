Today only, Crocs Splash Sale takes 40% off clogs, flip flops, sneakers, more

- Aug. 14th 2020 8:54 am ET

0

Crocs Splash Sale is live and offering 40% off select styles, today only. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Baya Slide Sandals. They’re currently on sale for $18 and originally were priced at $30. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and make a perfect pool shoe. These shoes are waterproof, lightweight, and cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Also, be sure to check out the Hautelook Cole Haan Flash Sale that's taking up to 60% off popular styles.

