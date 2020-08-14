Today only, Crocs Splash Sale takes 40% off clogs, flip flops, sneakers, more

Crocs Splash Sale is live and offering 40% off select styles, today only. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Baya Slide Sandals. They’re currently on sale for $18 and originally were priced at $30. This style is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them and make a perfect pool shoe. These shoes are waterproof, lightweight, and cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,600 reviews from Crocs customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Hautelook Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s taking up to 60% off popular styles.

