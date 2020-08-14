Upgrade your smart home with four Wi-Fi switches at $8.50 each

Treatlife Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches for $34.58 shipped with the code HOT9DEAL and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $49, today’s deal is around $0.50 below our last mention and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Packing support for both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to easily control all four of these plugs through simple voice commands. Plus, the automated schedules ensure your lights are never left on when you leave the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Maybe you only want to turn a single room in your house smart? Well, if so, going with this TP-Link Kasa Smart model would be a great choice. You can score a switch for $20 Prime shipped and it’ll give you the same Alexa and Assistant voice command capabilities.

Speaking of Assistant, upgrade your smart home by adding a few extra speakers to different rooms. Best Buy has two Lenovo Smart Displays on sale priced from $40 shipped right now, so you’ll want to swing by and give that a look for sure.

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Switch features:

EASY AND SAFE TO INSTALL: Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process. standard size; screwless snap-on wall plate; no hub required. For 2.4G Wi-Fi only (NOT 5G). Max Power: 1250W. Output Current: 10A. FCC Certified.

