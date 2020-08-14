Score Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7 at a new low of $75 (25% off)

- Aug. 14th 2020 10:03 am ET

Get this deal
$100 $75
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $74.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $100 with today’s offer saving you 25%, beating our previous mention by $24, and marking a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Rated 4.7/5 stars and we found it to be a compelling device in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, you can save even more by going with the Echo Show 5 at $70. Here you’ll drop down to a 5.5-inch display compared to the 7-inch one above, but otherwise you’ll enjoy much of the same functionality with Amazon’s voice assistant at the helm. Learn more in our hands-on review

Regardless of which voice assistant you prefer, our smart home guide has plenty of other ways to expand your setup. This morning, we spotted a 25% off sale on Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras starting at $65, which is joined by Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer at an Amazon low of $14.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$100 $75
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Smart Home lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go