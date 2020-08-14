Score Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7 at a new low of $75 (25% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for $74.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $100 with today’s offer saving you 25%, beating our previous mention by $24, and marking a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at. Rated 4.7/5 stars and we found it to be a compelling device in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, you can save even more by going with the Echo Show 5 at $70. Here you’ll drop down to a 5.5-inch display compared to the 7-inch one above, but otherwise you’ll enjoy much of the same functionality with Amazon’s voice assistant at the helm. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Regardless of which voice assistant you prefer, our smart home guide has plenty of other ways to expand your setup. This morning, we spotted a 25% off sale on Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras starting at $65, which is joined by Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer at an Amazon low of $14.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the blizzard white Lenovo 7″ Smart Display. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local Google Assistant-equipped devices. You can make and receive video calls with its built-in, front-facing 2MP camera and the onboard dual-microphone array.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!