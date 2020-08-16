Home Depot takes up to 35% off garage storage, auto tools, DEWALT, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 35% off auto tools, garage storage, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is the Weather Guard 71-inch Matte Black Truck Tool Box at $499. Regularly up to $575, today’s deal is the best we can find by over $50. This model offers a full-size design with 9.5-cubic feet of storage. The integrated weather seal “protects stored tools” and an included 7-year warranty brings another level of peace of mind. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure you check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on tools, garage storage, and more. You’ll find all of the biggest names in the game represented, including DEWALT, Weather Guard, and more. You can browse through the entire sale here.

Weather Guard Truck Tool Box features:

The 9.5 cu. ft. Weather Guard Defender series Model 300106-53-01 Low Profile Saddle Box for full size trucks provides professional protection. This new truck box includes a tamper-resistant push-button lock, steel reinforced, looped strikers, D-shaped ribbed weather stripping, heavy-duty 4-piece welded aluminum box construction and black powder coat finish. Provides professional durability with 4-piece welded construction putting strength where it is needed most.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!