Amazon slashes Kindle lineup prices: Paperwhite $100 (Save 23%), more from $70

Amazon is discounting a selection of its Kindle E-readers headlined by the Paperwhite at $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price this year. Paperwhite delivers a lightweight E-reading design with a built-in E-ink 300 ppi glare-free display so you can read even in direct sunlight. It packs a waterproof form-factor as well, ensuring you can dive into a book anywhere. On top of being able to read books, you’ll find support for comics, audio books, and more. Over 48,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for additional Kindle deals from $70.

We’re also seeing the All-New Kindle on sale today at Amazon for $69.99. Down from $90, that’s good for a 23% discount and matches our previous mention. As one of Amazon’s latest additions to the Kindle lineup, this model packs a 167ppi glare-free display and is said to go for weeks on end before needing to be recharged. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 16,000 customers.

You can also score the Kids Edition version of the Kindle for $89.99, down from its $110 going rate. This model delivers much of the same E-reader features, but with a more kid-oriented design, bundled case, and child-friendly content. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet—with a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight. Now waterproof, so you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath. Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks. Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

