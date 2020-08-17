Never tried Apple Music? Now’s your chance, this deal gives you 4-months FREE

Best Buy is offering 4-months of the service for FREE to new subscribers. For comparison, Apple normally offers a 90-day trial and this is a match of our last mention. Apple Music is what I personally use and I absolutely love it. From the native Siri, HomePod, and CarPlay integrations to the tie-in with what your friends are listening to, it’s my favorite streaming service currently. Plus, I love being able to say, “Hey Siri, play the song that goes ” and then say some lyrics and have it play that exact song by the artist I’m thinking of, all without knowing the title. Plus, whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

Are you in need of a smart speaker to listen to your Apple Music on? Like we said above, it works perfectly with Amazon’s Echo speaker line. Right now, these speakers are on sale from $17.50 Prime shipped at Amazon, making it a great way to expand your smart home.

Apple Music:

Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience—easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This Promotional offer is only for first time subscribers to Apple Music.

