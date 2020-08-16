Amazon kicks off new Alexa smart speaker sale: Echo Plus $75, more from $17.50

This morning, Amazon has kicked off a series of discounts across its entire lineup of Alexa-enabled smart speakers starting at $17.50 Prime shipped. One standout is on the second-generation Echo Plus at $74.99. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Echo Plus delivers everything you already love about Alexa alongside a higher-end internal audio array, Zigbee capabilities for smart home control, and more. If you’ve been relying on an Echo Dot for some time now and are looking for an upgrade, today’s deal is an easy recommendation with its extensive list of features. Over 59,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for other standouts from $17.50.

Notable Alexa deals:

Swing by our smart home guide for even more deals including 25% off a selection of Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras starting at $65. That’s on top of Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7 marked down to a new all-time low of $75.

Amazon Echo Plus features:

Connect to and manage your smart home with the built-in hub. Just power on compatible products and say, “Alexa, discover my devices.” Alexa will automatically detect and set them up so you can control lights, plugs, and more with your voice. This simple setup process works with dozens of compatible devices that use Zigbee. Echo Plus also supports every Works with Alexa device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!