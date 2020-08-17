Govee’s Bluetooth-enabled wireless thermometer/hygrometer drops to $11

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Wireless Thermometer/Hygrometer for $11.19 Prime shipped with the code AGO7Z22X at checkout. Down from $16, today’s deal saves you 30% and is among the best pricing available. This thermometer/hygrometer uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone for remote monitoring. This makes it a great piece of tech to put in your fridge, basement, attic, or other areas to check the historical information from your phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the smartphone connectivity, as well as the humidity detection, then we’ve got a more budget-friendly solution for you. The AcuRite Digital Thermometer mounts to a window to let you know the outdoor temperature at $10 Prime shipped.

Looking to make your home a bit smarter? The Kangaroo water + climate sensor lets you know what’s going on within your house. It can detect moisture as well as temperature changes to trigger events within your smart home, all for just $30. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Govee Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

Easily monitor temperature and humidity data in real-time on the Govee Home app using Bluetooth. 328ft connecting distance (no obstacles) allows you to quickly monitor temp and humidity remotely from anywhere in your home. (Not WiFi Version)

With a built-in Swiss-made sensor, our temp humidity monitor offers more accurate and precise tracking data than other brands. Temperature is accurate within ±0.54℉, and humidity is ±3%RH (Calibration is supported). Gives you reliable data that you can trust.

Our temperature sensor uploads data to the Govee Home app when connected to the app via Bluetooth. Alerts will be sent to the app immediately when data goes out of the preset range. Export data in CSV format to your phone so you can easily keep track.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!