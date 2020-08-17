Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off golf polos, pullovers, more

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is live with up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery. For men, the SPORT Breathable Anti-UV Pique Polo is a must-have from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for just $47. You can choose from several fun color options and it has a contrasting logo for a fashionable touch. This shirt is infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing and its quick-drying fabric promotes comfort. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top pick for women is the Reversible Bomber Jacket that’s currently marked down to $165. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $275. The quilted design is very trendy as well as its matte fabric. It’s a great option for end of summer bonfires, post-workouts, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off select styles of sneakers.

