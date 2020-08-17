Apple’s latest Mac mini drops to Amazon low at $670 shipped (Save $129)

- Aug. 17th 2020 7:01 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s new Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $669.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $799, today’s deal equates a new Amazon all-time low and the best offer we can find by $80 or so.

The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. This model sports a 3.6GHz processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here. 

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $17. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Early 2020) with 8th Generation Intel Core processors, giving it even more power for industrial-grade tasks, such as home automation, giant render farms, running a live concert sound engine, or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app. Along with improved system and graphics performance, an all-new thermal architecture includes all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, and a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Apple Deals

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

