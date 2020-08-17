Apple’s latest Mac mini drops to Amazon low at $670 shipped (Save $129)

Amazon offers Apple’s new Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $669.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $799, today’s deal equates a new Amazon all-time low and the best offer we can find by $80 or so.

The latest Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. This model sports a 3.6GHz processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $17. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Early 2020) with 8th Generation Intel Core processors, giving it even more power for industrial-grade tasks, such as home automation, giant render farms, running a live concert sound engine, or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app. Along with improved system and graphics performance, an all-new thermal architecture includes all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, and a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip.

