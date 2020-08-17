Stanley’s vacuum-insulated bottles and food jars fall 25% at Amazon

- Aug. 17th 2020 4:37 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Stanley vacuum-insulated bottles and food jars discounted by 25%. Our favorite is the Legendary 2-Quart Vacuum-Insulated Bottle for $32.24 shipped. That’s around $10 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This bottle sports a leak-proof, double-wall vacuum-insulated design. Owners are bound to appreciate the fact that its lid can also be used as a cup, reducing the amount of items they would need to otherwise carry. Liquids stay hot for up to 45-hours, cold for up to 2-days, or iced for over a week. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley gear priced from $24.

More Stanley gear on sale:

While you’re at it, don’t forget to scope out the deal we recently found on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker. Snagging your own now yields $40 in savings, bringing your overall investment to $160. Inside you’ll find three racks, providing you plenty of space to cook an abundance of food.

Stanley Legendary 2-Quart Vacuum-Insulated Bottle features:

  • Leak-proof, double-wall vacuum insulated bottle with lid that doubles as a cup
  • Keeps liquids hot for up to 45 hours, cold for up to 2 days, or iced for up to 8 days
  • Lifetime Warranty
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Made with 18/8 stainless steel, so it won’t rust and is naturally BPA-free

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
