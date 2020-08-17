Stanley’s vacuum-insulated bottles and food jars fall 25% at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted several Stanley vacuum-insulated bottles and food jars discounted by 25%. Our favorite is the Legendary 2-Quart Vacuum-Insulated Bottle for $32.24 shipped. That’s around $10 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This bottle sports a leak-proof, double-wall vacuum-insulated design. Owners are bound to appreciate the fact that its lid can also be used as a cup, reducing the amount of items they would need to otherwise carry. Liquids stay hot for up to 45-hours, cold for up to 2-days, or iced for over a week. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Stanley gear priced from $24.

More Stanley gear on sale:

While you’re at it, don’t forget to scope out the deal we recently found on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker. Snagging your own now yields $40 in savings, bringing your overall investment to $160. Inside you’ll find three racks, providing you plenty of space to cook an abundance of food.

Stanley Legendary 2-Quart Vacuum-Insulated Bottle features:

Leak-proof, double-wall vacuum insulated bottle with lid that doubles as a cup

Keeps liquids hot for up to 45 hours, cold for up to 2 days, or iced for up to 8 days

Lifetime Warranty

Dishwasher safe

Made with 18/8 stainless steel, so it won’t rust and is naturally BPA-free

