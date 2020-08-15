Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker falls by $40, now $160

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Digital Electric Smoker for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off what it’s been averaging there and is the best price we can find right now. If you’ve been wanting to take a stab at smoking your meals, this is an affordable way to take on that new endeavor. Owners of this Masterbuilt model benefit from a digital panel that makes it a cinch to control power, temperature, and more. Three racks can be found inside and the entire thing is fully-insulated. Exterior measurements work out to 33.5- by 18.2- by 18.7-inches. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Need a way to devour whatever’s on your plate? You can’t go wrong with Kershaw’s Ration XL Multitool Steel Spork. It’s currently 50% off, allowing you to scoop it up for only $4.50. It’s comprised of 8CR13 stainless steel that is “lightweight, value-priced and loaded with chromium for hardness and resistance to corrosion.”

That’s not the only Kershaw deal we have. Earlier in the week we found Kershaw’s 8-in-1 Compact Multitool was approaching its Amazon low. The deal is still live, allowing you to grab your own for under $7. Owners will score a bottle opener, wire scraper, pry bar, three hex drives, alongside flathead and Philips screwdriver tips.

Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, and time

Three chrome-coated smoking racks

Integrated thermostat temperature control for even, consistent smoking

Fully-insulated smoker body

800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking

Adjustable Air damper for smoke control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!