Pair your Switch with 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro 2 Gamepad at $32, more from $17

8Bitdo’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its N30 Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad for $31.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer comes within $2 of our previous mention, is the lowest in months, and the second-best to date. 8Bitdo’s N30 Pro2 controller brings retro vibes to your Switch, PC, Mac, and plenty of other devices. The classic Nintendo-inspired design doesn’t skimp out on modern features, as you’ll find two joysticks alongside a D-pad and typical ABXY button layout. You’ll also be able to enjoy motion controls and vibration feedback. Over 300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, the 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini Gamepad is marked down to $16.99 with the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s offer saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low. This gamepad sports much of the same connectivity support as the lead offering, but with a more compact and colorful design. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also just spotted a rare discount on Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure game, which is now down to its lowest price of the year at $70. And speaking of Nintendo, yesterday we went hands-on with the new LEGO NES, which you can get all the details on right here.

8Bitdo N30 Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Play games on a variety of platforms using this 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 wireless game pad. The classic design and control scheme provide a nostalgic gaming experience, while motion controls and rumble vibration deliver powerful responses. This 8BitDo N30 Pro 2 wireless game pad connects easily to consoles via Bluetooth and lets you play games on Windows, Android, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!