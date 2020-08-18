APEMAN’s 1080p projectors upgrade movie night from $70 at Amazon

Rui US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the APEMAN 1080p HDMI Projector for $169.99 shipped with the code L2WO9EOY and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $250, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Offering native 1080p playback, this projector is sure to take movie night up a notch. It can create up to a 300-inch display, which is far larger than any TV you could fit in your house at all. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Rui US via Amazon is also offering APEMAN’S 1080P Portable Projector for $69.99 shipped with the code 3PWQDNJ2 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $100, this saves you 30% and is among the best we’ve seen. While this projector doesn’t natively display 1080p, it does support full HD content. You’ll also be stepping down to a 120-inch display from the 300-inch screen today’s lead deal offers. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Did you miss that Hisense just released a new 4K laser TV? It spans 100-inches, has “light rejection technology,” and would be a fantastic home theater upgrade.

APEMAN 1080p Projector features:

Featuring Full HD1080P native resolution and 5000: 1 high contrast ratio, the videos can be displayed in rich detail than 720p. 40% brighter than other 1080p projectors.

