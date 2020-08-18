Hanes Beefy-t drops to just $4 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $8), more

Amazon is offering the Hanes Men’s Short Sleeve Beefy-t in several color options for $3.69 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $8, that’s the second lowest rate in over 6-months. This shirt is perfect for everyday wear and pairs nicely with jeans, joggers or shorts alike. It’s also great to be layered in the fall and has a tag-free design to promote comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this shirt and be sure to check out the Champion Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off clearance.

You can also pair this t-shirt with the men’s adidas Tiro Training Pants for a comfortable look. These pants are priced from just $21 and are regularly priced at $45. This style is great for workouts, lounging, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 8,600 reviews.

Hanes Short-Sleeve Beefy-t features:

Heavyweight and durable, yet super-soft ring-spun cotton

Full cut provides roomier fit

Non-chafe fabric taping reinforces neck and shoulders

Lay flat collar keeps its shape wash after wash

Black satin label easily removed for tag-free comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!