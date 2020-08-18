L.L. Bean’s Clearance Event has pullovers, jackets, and more from just $10

- Aug. 18th 2020 10:55 am ET

0

L.L. Bean’s Clearance Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of items including fall jackets, pullovers, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Airlight Knit Full-Zip Hoodie that’s perfect for this fall or late summer bonfires. Originally priced at $79, however during the sale you can find it from $55. It’s available in several color options and it has UPF50 sun protection. This hoodie is also infused with stretch, which is great for hiking, and is sweat-wicking. Rated 4.3/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean

About the Author