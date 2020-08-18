L.L. Bean’s Clearance Event has pullovers, jackets, and more from just $10

L.L. Bean’s Clearance Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of items including fall jackets, pullovers, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Airlight Knit Full-Zip Hoodie that’s perfect for this fall or late summer bonfires. Originally priced at $79, however during the sale you can find it from $55. It’s available in several color options and it has UPF50 sun protection. This hoodie is also infused with stretch, which is great for hiking, and is sweat-wicking. Rated 4.3/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

