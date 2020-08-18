Men’s Wearhouse Anniversary Event takes up to 70% off sitewide to polish your look

The Men’s Wearhouse Anniversary Sale has hundreds of deals at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Joseph Abboud, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Twill Shorts that are currently marked down to just $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts are available in several color options and perfect for everyday wear. The stretch-infused fabric adds comfort and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the Tommy Hilfiger Classic Fit Polo for a stylish look and it’s on sale for $40 as well. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:
- Calvin Klein Teodor Lace Up Shoes $97 (Orig. $130)
- Joseph Abboud Merino Wool Sweater $21 (Orig. $45)
- Tommy Hilfiger Classic Fit Polo $40 (Orig. $50)
- Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Twill Short $40 (Orig. $60)
- JOE Joseph Abboud Casual Coat $35 (Orig. $155)
- Calvin Klein Textured Slim Fit Dress Shirt $36 (Orig. $100)
- Florsheim Atlantic Venetian Loafers $79 (Orig. $105)
- Pronto Uomo Classic Fit Car Coat $120 (Orig. $300)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, gear up for this fall with the Nordstrom Rack North Face Sale that’s offering up to 60% off jackets, vests, and more.
