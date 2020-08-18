Men’s Wearhouse Anniversary Event takes up to 70% off sitewide to polish your look

- Aug. 18th 2020 8:52 am ET

0

The Men’s Wearhouse Anniversary Sale has hundreds of deals at up to 70% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Joseph Abboud, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Twill Shorts that are currently marked down to just $40, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts are available in several color options and perfect for everyday wear. The stretch-infused fabric adds comfort and they’re rated 4.7/5 stars. Also, be sure to pair the shorts with the Tommy Hilfiger Classic Fit Polo for a stylish look and it’s on sale for $40 as well. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:

Finally, gear up for this fall with the Nordstrom Rack North Face Sale that’s offering up to 60% off jackets, vests, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

About the Author