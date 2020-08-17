Nordstrom Rack’s North Face Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of items from $17

For 3-days only, Nordstrom Rack’s The North Face Sale takes up to 60% off select styles of jackets, shoes, gear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, the Venture 2 Jacket is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. This jacket is lightweight, breathable, and packable. It’s a great option for traveling and for transitional fall weather. It’s also waterproof, has an attached hood, and large pockets for storage. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Pardee Quilted Insulated Vest is another standout and it’s currently on sale for $70, which originally was priced at $110. This vest is also packable and great to layer. It has a color-block pattern that’s very on-trend for this season and a quilted design.

Our top picks for women include:

