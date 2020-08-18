The Dukes of Hazzard is $5 in Microsoft’s Summer of Savings sale, more

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event is back with a plethora of new movies for just $5 each. One of our favorites from this sale is The Dukes of Hazzard, which regularly goes for $13 at Google Play. This cult-classic follows the Duke boys in an action-comedy based on the hit TV show that ran in the late ’70s to mid-’80s. Seann William Scott and Johnny Knoxville take center stage here with Willie Nelson, Jessica Simpson, Burt Reynolds, and more for an all-star cast. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head over to Microsoft to view everything on sale, or drop below the fold to check out some more of our favorite $5 movies.

Our top $5 movies:

Don’t forget that iTunes has a new movie sale that offers 4K deals from $5, bundles from $10, and even $1 rentals.

More about The Dukes of Hazzard:

Action Comedy based on the hit television series that ran from 1979-85. Set in present day, The Dukes of Hazzard follows the adventures of “good old boy” cousins Bo (Seann William Scott) and Luke (Johnny Knoxville) Duke, who with the help of their eye-catching cousin Daisy (Jessica Simpson) and moonshine-running Uncle Jesse (Willie Nelson), try and save the family farm from being destroyed by Hazzard County’s corrupt commissioner Boss Hogg (Burt Reynolds). Their efforts constantly find the “Duke Boys” eluding authorities in “The General Lee,” their famed 1969 orange Dodge Charger that keeps them one step ahead of the dimwitted antics of the small southern town’s Sheriff Roscoe P. Coltrane (M.C. Gainey).

