New Apple movie sale offers superhero bundles from $10, 4K deals start at $5, more

Apple’s latest movie sale is highlighted by a superheroes bundle sale that includes hit films starring Batman, Super-Man, and many more. You’ll find deals from $5 down below on a number of titles, along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all that and more.
Superheroes movie bundle sale leads this week’s deals
- Batman 4-film 90s Collection: $15 (Reg. $40)
- The Dark Knight Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super-Man 6-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- DC 3-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Justice League 3-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- DC Universe 30-film Collection: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Batman/Superman Animated Collection: $10 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO DC 9-film Collection: $60 (Reg. $80)
Other notable deals this week
- Classic ’80s 10-film Collection: $30 (Reg. $50)
- 1917: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Suicide Squad: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Wonder Woman: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Forrest Gump: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Breakfast Club: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Dazed and Confused: $8 (Reg. $15)
- American Graffiti: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic the Hedgehog: $10 (Reg. $15)
- All I See Is You: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Downsizing: $10 (Reg. $15)
- The Expendables: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Zoolander: $10 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Fantasy Island. Regularly $5 or more, this thriller has never been offered at this price via Apple’s iTunes movie storefront.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel