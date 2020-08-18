New Apple movie sale offers superhero bundles from $10, 4K deals start at $5, more

- Aug. 18th 2020 8:54 am ET

0

Apple’s latest movie sale is highlighted by a superheroes bundle sale that includes hit films starring Batman, Super-Man, and many more. You’ll find deals from $5 down below on a number of titles, along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Superheroes movie bundle sale leads this week’s deals

Other notable deals this week

This week’s $1 HD rental is Fantasy Island. Regularly $5 or more, this thriller has never been offered at this price via Apple’s iTunes movie storefront.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp