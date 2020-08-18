Sabrent’s 5-Port USB-C Dock is PC- and Mac-ready: $60 (New low, Save $25)

- Aug. 18th 2020 1:05 pm ET

$60
0

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 5-Port USB-C Mini Continuum Docking Station for $59.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. This sleek-looking docking station from Sabrent boasts compatibility with Windows 10, macOS, and more. Connecting a single USB-C cable delivers three USB Type-A inputs, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. It’s a solution that’ll look great resting atop your desk, making it a cinch to convert your laptop into something that more closely resembles a desktop setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re wielding a modern MacBook Air or Pro, have a look at my review of AUKEY’s 7-in-1 Hub. It directly attaches to two Thunderbolt 3 ports and delivers dual USB-C, USB-A, alongside SD and microSD inputs. A space gray colorway allows it to blend well with most MacBooks.

Speaking of AUKEY, did you see the company’s AirPods Pro competitor? It undercuts Apple’s pricing by about half and wields USB-C, Qi, and ANC. This release expands the Key Series lineup, which we reviewed a part of last year.

Oh, and if you need a way to prop up your laptop while at your desk, be sure to peek at the deal we found on an aluminum stand. You can snatch it up for $20.50, which is around 20% off typical pricing.

Sabrent 5-Port USB-C Mini Continuum Dock features:

  • VESA DisplayPort Alternate Mode Standard support.
  • Connections: 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI, 10/100/1000 RJ45 Ethernet Port.
  • Max. 1.5A upstream charging for phone when connecting with power adapter.
  • Supports Wired connection for Windows 10 Continuum

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$60
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Sabrent

About the Author