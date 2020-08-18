Sabrent’s 5-Port USB-C Dock is PC- and Mac-ready: $60 (New low, Save $25)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 5-Port USB-C Mini Continuum Docking Station for $59.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $16. This sleek-looking docking station from Sabrent boasts compatibility with Windows 10, macOS, and more. Connecting a single USB-C cable delivers three USB Type-A inputs, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. It’s a solution that’ll look great resting atop your desk, making it a cinch to convert your laptop into something that more closely resembles a desktop setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re wielding a modern MacBook Air or Pro, have a look at my review of AUKEY’s 7-in-1 Hub. It directly attaches to two Thunderbolt 3 ports and delivers dual USB-C, USB-A, alongside SD and microSD inputs. A space gray colorway allows it to blend well with most MacBooks.

Speaking of AUKEY, did you see the company’s AirPods Pro competitor? It undercuts Apple’s pricing by about half and wields USB-C, Qi, and ANC. This release expands the Key Series lineup, which we reviewed a part of last year.

Oh, and if you need a way to prop up your laptop while at your desk, be sure to peek at the deal we found on an aluminum stand. You can snatch it up for $20.50, which is around 20% off typical pricing.

Sabrent 5-Port USB-C Mini Continuum Dock features:

VESA DisplayPort Alternate Mode Standard support.

Connections: 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI, 10/100/1000 RJ45 Ethernet Port.

Max. 1.5A upstream charging for phone when connecting with power adapter.

Supports Wired connection for Windows 10 Continuum

