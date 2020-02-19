Prior to AirPods Pro, we reviewed a pair of AUKEY’s Key Series earbuds. They caught our attention for a variety of reasons including a USB-C port, support for Qi charging, and a competitive price that undercuts the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case which retail for $199. Well the company is back at it again with an all-new AirPods Pro competitor that carries over some of the best features found in the model we reviewed while also adding ANC support. Continue reading to learn more.

What we know about AUKEY’s AirPods Pro competitor

Active noise cancellation is the headlining feature of AirPods Pro. So when AUKEY announced a pair of wireless earbuds with a similar feature set, it was clear that the company is trying to take some of Apple’s market share.

One of the first things you notice about AUKEY’s ANC earbuds is that they come in a completely different gray and gold colorway. While this 2-toned look is bound to displease some, I like the design.

AUKEY touts that its new earbuds deliver noise reduction levels of -25 decibels. This is achieved by “analyz[ing] ambient sound, creat[ing] an inverse soundwave and mix[ing] it with the sound from the earbuds.”

Sound is dubbed by AUKEY as “Hi-Fi” quality thanks to 13mm titanium drivers. Users can expect “pure sound with a dynamic range holding a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz.” Battery life of each earbud is said to last up to 7-hours with a total of 24-hours when topped off with the included USB-C and Qi-ready charging case.

Touch control options include single and double taps, along with a press and hold for ANC activation. Those looking for a pair of workout-ready earbuds will be happy to hear that AUKEY Key Series T18NC are IPX5 waterproof, allowing them to block “sweat or other unwanted drops of water.”

Pricing and availability

The AUKEY Key Series T18NC ANC Earbuds are available now and have a retail price of $139. That being said, they currently have a price of $139.99 at Amazon. In typical AUKEY-fashion, these earbuds have a clippable coupon that coincides with launch, bringing the cost down to $111.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering the fact that AirPods Pro retail for $249, it is quite impressive to see AUKEY deliver an alternative with a discounted launch price that shaves more than 50% off. Only time will tell if they are truly worthy of being called an AirPods Pro competitor, but given our experience with Key Series T10, it seems reasonable to remain hopeful.

