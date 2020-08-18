Score TaoTronics’ standing desk converter at $120 and upgrade your office

TaoTronics is offering its 36-inch Standing Desk Converter for $119.99 shipped with the code DESK40 at checkout. Down from $200 direct and $170 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s time to upgrade to a standing desk. Picking up a fully-built standing desk can get quite expensive, but something like TaoTronics’ converter is a great option for those on a tighter budget. There’s a built-in keyboard and mouse tray, and plenty of room up top for two monitors or even a display and your laptop. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

When I’m at my standing desk, I use the CubeFit TerraMat Lite. It has multiple standing surfaces so you can massage your feet while keeping active at your desk. At $45 shipped, it’s a great addition to today’s lead deal if you’re wanting to further upgrade your office setup.

Not sure what to look for in a standing desk? We’ve got a guide that walks you through the differences you’ll find when searching and what to look for.

TaoTronics Standing Desk Converter features:

Smooth transition: go from sitting to standing simply and quickly whenever as you want. Equipped with a gas spring system, You can adjust the height easily without much effort.

Comfortably switch positions: 12 height levels elevation during 5.3″ to 20. 4″ from the tabletop, bottom resting point at 5.3″. You can fix at any height most comfortable to you, adjust your viewing angle & posture.

Sturdy design: our stand-up desk’s robust frame is made with High density materials, designed to support dual monitors setup and tested to sustain up to 79 lbs (most desk converter only support 33 lbs).

