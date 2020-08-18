Score TaoTronics’ standing desk converter at $120 and upgrade your office

- Aug. 18th 2020 3:15 pm ET

0

TaoTronics is offering its 36-inch Standing Desk Converter for $119.99 shipped with the code DESK40 at checkout. Down from $200 direct and $170 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s time to upgrade to a standing desk. Picking up a fully-built standing desk can get quite expensive, but something like TaoTronics’ converter is a great option for those on a tighter budget. There’s a built-in keyboard and mouse tray, and plenty of room up top for two monitors or even a display and your laptop. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

When I’m at my standing desk, I use the CubeFit TerraMat Lite. It has multiple standing surfaces so you can massage your feet while keeping active at your desk. At $45 shipped, it’s a great addition to today’s lead deal if you’re wanting to further upgrade your office setup.

Not sure what to look for in a standing desk? We’ve got a guide that walks you through the differences you’ll find when searching and what to look for.

TaoTronics Standing Desk Converter features:

  • Smooth transition: go from sitting to standing simply and quickly whenever as you want. Equipped with a gas spring system, You can adjust the height easily without much effort.
  • Comfortably switch positions: 12 height levels elevation during 5.3″ to 20. 4″ from the tabletop, bottom resting point at 5.3″. You can fix at any height most comfortable to you, adjust your viewing angle & posture.
  • Sturdy design: our stand-up desk’s robust frame is made with High density materials, designed to support dual monitors setup and tested to sustain up to 79 lbs (most desk converter only support 33 lbs).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
TaoTronics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide