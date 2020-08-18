Score Zojirushi’s popular Stainless Steel Mug from under $20 today (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug in black or smoky blue for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Target in the blue colorway and available at $19.94 for RedCard holders. Regularly closer to $26 or more, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This is also within about $1 of the historic Amazon all-time low. These 16-ounce travel mugs feature a stainless steel construction with vacuum insulation to keep your beverages at temperature for up to 6-hours. The wide-mouth opening can accomodate full-size ice cubes and the lid consists of BPA-free plastic. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While Zojirushi’s steel water bottles are certainly among the more popular options on Amazon, as you can see from the ratings above, the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug is even more well-known. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 43,000 Amazon customers and coming in at under $12 Prime shipped, it makes for an ideal alternative if you’re looking for something even more affordable. It has a slightly more unique shape to it with the same capacity as today’s lead deal, and with up double the temperature retention.

But be sure to swing by yesterday’s Stanley roundup as well. You’ll find travel mugs and food jars at up to 25% off with deals starting from $24. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug:

Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours

Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior

Slicksteel finish. Made of BPA-free plastic

Wide mouth accommodates full size ice cubes

Compact design takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity

