Amazon’s 1-day Rubbermaid food storage sale has deals from $16 (Up to 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers. You can score the 25-pack of Rubbermaid TakeAlongs On The Go Food Storage Containers (2117365) for $18.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is nearly $7 or 25% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This 25-pack of food storage/lunch containers is split into three types: divided snack and entree containers as well as larger interior sandwich variants. The QuikClik Seal makes an audible noise so you know the lid has been sealed properly and everything is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for even more Rubbermaid food storage deals.

Amazon’s Gold Box sale also has the 8-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage set for $16.24 Prime shipped. Regularly $20 or more, this is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. These ones are top-rack dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe with both 3- and 5-cup containers included. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Rubbermaid Gold Box sale right here for more options at up to 25% off. And then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional kitchenware offers including coffeemakers, food processors, accessories, and much more.

More on the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs Containers:

Divided Rubbermaid food storage containers are designed for a variety of foods, including entrées, sandwiches, sides, and snacks

Divided snack containers and entrée containers help keep food separated, so they’re perfect meal prep containers

These Rubbermaid containers feature a QuikClik Seal—the lid audibly clicks to the base, so you know it’s sealed tightly

Colorful bases make containers easy to spot in a crowded fridge; clear lids allow you to see what’s inside

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!