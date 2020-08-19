Add a wireless backup camera to your car with this $84.50 kit (Reg. $130)

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $84.59 shipped with the code 49K7CKIB and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $130 list price, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Every vehicle should have a backup camera, as it makes reversing so much easier. While your car might be a bit older and not have come with one from the factory, this is a fantastic way to add it on. You’ll get a camera that just needs power and a reverse signal, which is easy to do at the rear of your car. The monitor and camera make a digital wireless connection, and the rest is history. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t mind running cables from the back of your vehicle to the front, opting for this backup camera kit is a great way to save some cash. It’s available for $38 shipped on Amazon and comes with both a camera and display. Like we mentioned, this model is a bit more complicated to install given that it’s not wireless.

However, if you already have a radio or screen capable of taking a backup camera input, this standalone option saves you even more. It’s just $24 Prime shipped and will be a welcomed addition to any vehicle, new or old.

Boscam Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

K7 uses digital wireless signal, so you can view your rear blind spot without interference and flicker. The wireless range (33ft) is wide enough to make it work with a range of everyday vehicles.

5″ TFT-LCD screen has enough detail, contrast and color accuracy to distinguish objects, which helps details pop. The images on the screen are clear and readable, so you know you are safely reversing.

K7 uses digital wireless technology to transmit the signal between the monitor and camera. Thus you don’t have to run cables from front to rear which is much annoying parts of wiring. It would save your time and make the wiring much more simple.

