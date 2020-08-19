Clif Nut Butter Bar 12-packs now starting from just $6.50 (Reg. $15+)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Clif Bar Nut Butter Bars (variety of flavors) for $12.78 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Regularly over $17, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also a great chance to give a number of flavors a try including Chocolate and Peanut, Peanut Butter, Coconut and Almond, as well as Maple and Almond, among others (two of each flavor). Along with a mixture of plant-based ingredients and 5–to 7-grams of protein each, these bars are “non-GMO with no high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors,” making for a particularly healthy snack choice. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More Clif Bar deals below from $6.50.

Another solid deal and a great alternative to today’s lead offer, is the 12-pack of Tart Cherry Berry Clif Bar Nut Butter Bars. After clipping the on-page coupon and opting for Subscribe & Save, the total will drop from the regular $15+ down to $6.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re getting much of the same thing here as the lead deal, but with just one flavor (the Tart Cherry Berry is also included in today’s variety pack deal).

Speaking of protein bars, we also still have a solid offer running on Pure Protein Bars with 18-packs down at $11 (30% off). Swing by our sports and fitness deal hub for even more and be sure to check out our fashion guide today for loads of notable deals on workout and back to school apparel including up to 30% off at adidas.

More on the Clif Bar Nut Butter Bars:

Our 12-bar variety packs come with two of each flavor. Each CLIF Nut Butter Bar is made from USDA organic ingredients, with 5–7g of plant protein (8–10% DV). Organic snack bars with wholesome oats and fillings made with real peanut butter, hazelnut butter, almond butter, or cashew butter. Available in craveable flavors like Chocolate & Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Coconut & Almond Butter, Maple & Almond Butter, Chocolate & Hazelnut Butter, and Tart Cherry & Cashew Butter.

