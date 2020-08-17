Fill the pantry with Pure Protein Bars, 18-packs now down to $11 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 18-pack of Pure Protein Bars (Assorted chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, and chocolate chip) at $11.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Then cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually closer to just over $16, today’s offer is about 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This bundle has a total of 18 bars with up to 21-grams of protein each. They also have less then 3-grams of sugar a pop making for a great pre- or post-workout snack. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you aren’t sure on these flavors or just never gave the Pure Protein bars a shot before, consider a smaller 6-pack for around $7 Prime shipped instead. While not quite as good a per-bar value here, it is a great way to give them a try without spending as much.

But we also have ongoing offers on both CLIF Bar 16-packs and Larabar’s chocolate cashew protein bars from $13 Prime shipped.

We also have some great deals to refresh your workout apparel and footwear right now including Nike and adidas offers at Eastbay, Nordstrom Rack’s North Face sale, this Reebok Back to School Sale event and much more.

More on Pure Protein Bars:

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, with less than 3g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Variety Pack bar has up to 21g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

