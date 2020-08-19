Govee’s RGBIC LED strip has individually-addressable sections at $40, more

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dreamcolor RGBIC 32.8-foot Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip for $39.99 shipped with the code C4EDLWIW at checkout. Down 20% from its list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time for a strip with this feature set. Offering Govee’s RGBIC technology, you’ll find that this LED strip allows you to individually address colors to multiple sections at one time. With this, you’ll be able to truly customize how the LED strip looks, giving you greater control over what other similar models offer. Plus, this model functions with Alexa and Assistant, allowing you to give simple voice commands to control your LED strip. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that Govee via Amazon is offering its 65.6-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $39.89 shipped with the code 482QQLJX at checkout. Down from $57, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve seen for the massive LED strip from Govee. While you’ll not find RGBIC technology or Alexa/Assistant compatibility in this model, it does boast an insane 66-foot length that’s more than enough to illuminate an entire home theater setup. You’ll be able to control the strip via an included 44-button IR remote. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re just looking for a more budget-focused LED strip, this RGB model is a great option. It ditches the longer 66-foot design and RGBIC smarts for a lower cost overall. At just $24.50 Prime shipped, this is a great alternative to the options above that’ll still illuminate your home just the same.

Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Strip features:

RGBIC DREAMCOLOR EFFECT: Unique design by adding IC in light strip, the led music lights is able to display multicolors at one time like a rainbow. Instantly transform your space with vibrant lighting, extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home. [Note: this strip light is NOT able to be cut]

