Home-Complete’s 5-shelf shoe rack drops to an Amazon low of just $20

- Aug. 19th 2020 2:09 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Home-Complete 5-shelf Shoe Rack for $19.97 Prime shipped. Down from its regular going rate of around $33, today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re wanting to organize the closet and tidy up where shoes are stored, this is a great way to do it. Home-Complete’s shoe rack offers five shelves and spans 41-inches wide and 37-inches tall. There’s room for 30 pairs here, which offers space for 60 individual shoes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for this 2-shelf shoe rack. It can hold between 6- to 9-pairs and is available for just $16 Prime shipped. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you’ll lose out on overall storage space, as it offers around 1/3 the capacity of today’s lead deal.

Speaking of shoes, be sure to swing by our fashion guide if you’re in need of a new pair of kicks. We’re currently tracking Hautelook’s Workout Sale, which takes up to 60% off Brooks, Saucony, Mizuno, and more. Plus, don’t miss out on the latest Clarks sale which takes 40% off summer essentials.

Home-Complete Shoe Rack features:

This 5-tier space saver can hold up to 30 pairs of shoes to keep your entryway, closet or mudroom away from mess. The storage rack also can be used to help kitchen and garage organization; it works great for food containers, canned food, spices, laundry supplies, pet supplies, heavy cans of paint, toolboxes, gardening supplies, extension cords, and more.

Home-Complete

