InvoSpa’s Shiatsu 3D gives on-demand full-body massages for $35 (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the InvoSpa Shiatsu 3D Back, Shoulder and Neck Massager for $34.97 shipped. Regularly $50 and as much as $60 over the few months, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. While ideal for your back, neck and shoulders, its eight roller massager balls will also work on your “lower back, waist, feet, calves, legs, and arms” for full-body relaxation. Features include three speed settings, two massage directions, and a soothing heat function. The included wall and car adapters are a nice touch and you’ll also get a carry bag with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another comparable massager that can cover your whole body for $35, never mind with 8,000 positive reviews. However, if you think a heating pad will do the trick, take a look at the Sunbeam XL model. It comes in at under $25 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Clearly you won’t get the Shiatsu action here, but it will certainly help with relaxation and muscle tension for less.

While we are on the subject, you’ll definitely want to check out the new Theragun percussive therapy guns with Apple Health support right here. Then head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for deals on Muscle Milk protein and much more.

More on the InvoSpa Shiatsu 3D Massager:

8 Massage roller balls – This shoulder massager comes with 4 Big nodes and 4 small nodes, which provide deep tissue massages on your neck, shoulders, upper back, lower back, waist, Foot, Tights, calves, legs, feet and arms – helping your full body parts To release stress, relieve sore muscles, and help you relax.

Adjustable intensity – This neck massager pad has 3 speed strength levels, which allow you to get the right and appropriate amount of pressure to relieve your muscle pain.

