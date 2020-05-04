It seems like percussive therapy guns are enjoying an incredible level of popularity right now. From Instagram to the gym, these somewhat bizarre massagers are at every turn. Theragun has been there from the outset and today they are introducing the fourth-generation of its popular post-workout accessory. New features and a small design pair with smartphone connectivity for a whole new approach to this gym essential. We have full details, including pricing and availability, below the gold on the latest percussive therapy guns from Therabody.

Theragun upgrades its lineup for 2020

Dissecting everything in Theragun’s 2020 lineup reveals a number of notable new features. Headlining is Theragun’s QuietForce technology which cuts down on the loud vibrations that have plagued this product category for quite some time.

However, the latest version from Theragun promises to be “as quiet as an electric toothbrush.” That’s in part to a new proprietary motor that Theragun has developed, which uses brushless technology like you might find in an electric outdoor tool, to deliver an even quieter experience than ever before.

Theragun is introducing four new models today with its refreshed motor technology: Theragun Pro, Elite, Prime, and the new mini. The first three are incremental upgrades, while the smallest mini arrives with a palm-sized design that departs from the brand’s other products.

The new Theragun mini will retail for $200 with a pocket-sized design that offers 20-pounds of force and three speed settings. It’s rated for 150-minutes of use on a full charge.

Three additional models round out the 2020 Theragun lineup, starting with the $299 Prime, which adds additional pounds of force and speed settings. The Elite model will retail for $399 with even more power and attachments, plus a built-in OLED display. Finally, the high-end Pro will sell for $599 as a commercial-grade alternative.

One interesting addition to today’s announcement is the inclusion of smartphone connectivity. Theragun is offering a step-by-step instruction guide that takes beginners through the process. As well, integration with Apple Health and Google Fit brings a new level of tracking to the mix.

Theragun’s 2020 line is available for purchase today direct from the manufacturer.

Theragun is certainly the industry standard in this product category. There’s a lot to like here with today’s announcement, which is especially true when you consider the lower $200 price tag on the entry-level mini model. Integration with Apple Health is an interesting development, although the tracking nature is a bit lost on me in comparison to traditional data sources that track workout time and the like.

