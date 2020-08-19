iPhone deals start at $50, today only via Woot (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers various iPhones from $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll be charged $6 for delivery. Some models are starting to sell out, so be sure to act quick if something catches your eye.

Headlining is the previous-generation iPhone SE from $69.99. As a comparison, today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention and the best we can find by $50 or so fully unlocked.

iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. More below.

You can browse through the entire sale here for more deals. Just be sure to jump on any offers as select models are beginning to go out of stock.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe.

Make sure to check out our constantly updated Apple guide for additional deals on AirPods Pro, various MacBooks, and much more.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

