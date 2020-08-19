Macy’s takes extra 20% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, more

- Aug. 19th 2020 8:40 am ET

0

For a limited time only, Macy’s takes an extra 20% off top brands with promo code SHOP at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Weatherproof Bomber Jacket that’s a perfect layering piece for fall weather. Originally priced at $135, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $64. This jacket can be easily dressed up or down with jeans, khakis, joggers, or shorts alike. It also comes in four color options, is lightweight, and packable to store or travel with. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

