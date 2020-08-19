Smith & Wesson S.S. Folding Knife hits Amazon low: $9 Prime shipped (44% off)

Amazon is now offering the Smith & Wesson High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife for $8.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly fetching between $14 and $16, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a “high carbon,” 3.3-inch stainless steel blade and handle with a limited lifetime warranty. Measuring out a total length of 8-inches, it also includes a handy pocket clip as well as an ambidextrous thumb plate, making it a great option for your everyday carry. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Update 8/19 @ 10:22 AM: Amazon is offering the Old Timer 24OT Pocket Knife Multi-tool for $11.13 Prime shipped. Down from its $17 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

At under $10, today’s lead deal is certainly worth a closer look for anyone looking to upgrade their EDC with a well-rated pocket knife and without spending a fortune. However, there are some more affordable options like the Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife at under $7 or the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at just under $8. Both options carry stellar ratings and make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal. The blades aren’t quite as long as the Smith & Wesson, but considering we are talking about $2 and a fraction of an inch difference here, it’s really just a matter of taste.

Prefer something in the multi-tool category instead? We are still tracking a particularly notable price on Kershaw’s 8-in-1 Compact Multitool at under $7. Then swing by our roundup of the best multi-tools out there with options starting from under $5.

More on the Smith & Wesson S.S. Folding Knife:

Dimensions: 8 inch (20.3 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.3 inches (8.4 cm) and a weight of 5.8 ounces

Durable: Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with stainless steel handle with G-10 inlay

Dependable: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumb plate making it ideal for everyday carry

