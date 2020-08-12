Kershaw’s 8-in-1 Compact Multitool edges near Amazon low at under $7, more

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Compact Keychain Multitool for $6.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is within $0.35 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Snatching up this handy multitool provides you with a bottle opener, wire scraper, pry bar, three hex drives, alongside flathead and Philips screwdriver tips. It’s ready to be slid onto a keychain, backpack, purse, and more. Stainless steel is used and is adorned by a bead-blasted finish for increased hardness and strength. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discount.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the CRKT Compact Razel Carbon Fiber Pocket Knife for $62.61 shipped. Down from $90, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This stubby knife features a blade length of just 2.09-inches, making it perfect for compact carries. The carbon fiber scales are perfect for providing ample grip while utilizing this knife for any task at home. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While not entirely the same as the multitool or pocket knife above, it’s worth mentioning that you can still nab some DEWALT, WORX, and CRAFTSMAN discounts at Amazon. These are currently priced from $17. After perusing there, you can also find a fresh roundup of DEWALT tools that are up to 40% off at Home Depot that just arrived earlier today.

Kershaw Compact Keychain Multitool features:

Easy to use multifunctional keychain tool is a practical carry for all users; attach to keychain, bag, backpack, pocket or purse

Offers eight handy features in a very compact space: bottle opener, flathead and Philips screwdriver tips, wire scraper, pry bar and three hex drives

8Cr13MoV stainless steel with bead-blasted finish contains more carbons for hardness and strength; wear resistant

