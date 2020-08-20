Amazon reduces Rivet Media Cabinets by up to 48%, now as low as $112

Amazon is offering its Rivet Claremont Contemporary Media Cabinet for $112.13 shipped. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $52. This Amazon furniture piece embraces a two-tone look that aims to help modernize your space. Bright wood is paired with white cabinetry, helping uplift and add some energy to dimly-lit rooms. Assembly is said to take between 15 to 30-minutes, allowing you to get it set up in no time. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Amazon Rivet furniture piece on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Rivet Arbor Mid-Century Media Console for $155.71 shipped at Amazon. That’s $142 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $36. This solution combines two drawers with a self-closing cabinet, yielding several storage and organization opportunities. In many regards it mimics the appearance of the deal above, but the addition of an extra drawer makes it noticeably different. Ratings are still rolling in on this piece, but the Amazon Rivet brand is reputable.

Want to better illuminate your space? You’re in luck because we’ve found a nice variety of Amazon’s Rivet lamps on sale today. A quick peek will reveal up to 40% off mid-century modern lighting solutions that are bound to look great next to either furniture piece above. Our favorite is the Rivet Globe Desk Lamp which blends a natural-wood base with a spherical milk-glass shade.

Amazon Rivet Claremont Media Cabinet features:

Vintage tapered legs add interest to the clean lines of this media cabinet.

This media cabinet offers 2 self-closing doors with pulls.

Assemble in 15-30 minutes

Wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth.

