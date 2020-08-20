Amazon’s Rivet lamp sale slashes up to 40% off mid-century modern lighting

- Aug. 20th 2020 2:50 pm ET

Today on Amazon we’ve found several Rivet lamps discounted by as much as 40%. Our favorite is the Globe Desk Lamp at $61.28 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’d like to give your desk or nightstand a bit of mid-century modern flair, this multifunctional solution is worth a peek. It combines a natural-wood base with a spherical milk-glass shade, making it a piece that’s bound to be eye-catching. A built-in 1.5A USB port allows you to more easily top off smartphones and other devices. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more lamps on sale.

More Amazon Rivet lamps on sale:

Planning to keep your new lamp in a bedroom? If so, you may want to continue the upgrade with one of these discounted Casper and Zinus memory foam mattresses. Pricing starts at $292, and every listing is available on Amazon. Mattress sizes available include both queen and king, making now a great time to refresh your master bedroom.

Amazon Rivet Modern Globe Desk Lamp features:

  • Natural wood, brushed steel body, milk-glass globe shade
  • USB port for your phone, rotary switch on the base, 40 watt
  • This multifunctional table lamp comes with a storage tray to rest your phone on while you can charge into the USB port.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

