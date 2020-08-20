Amazon Warehouse takes extra 20% off DJI Mavic Mini at $281 (Orig. $399), more

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members an additional 20% off a selection of used or open-box technology and more from its Amazon Warehouse deals. Shipping is free across the board here. One highlight is on the DJI Mavic Mini for $280.89 with price dropping at checkout. Having originally retailed for $399, like you’ll still pay at right now for a new condition model, today’s offer amounts to 30% savings and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. Mavic Mini delivers an introductory drone experience without skimping out on some of the more premium features. You’ll enjoy a 3-axis motorized gimbal with 12MP camera, alongside 30-minutes of flight time and a compact 249-gram weight. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Before we get to all of the additional highlights, it’s worth noting that Amazon Warehouse offerings don’t normally ship with a warranty. But Amazon backs them with a 30-day return period in case things arrive in an unsuitable condition or problems arise after the fact. And don’t forget, the price will drop an extra 20% at checkout.

Other highlights include:

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

