Casper and Zinus memory foam mattresses fall as low as $292 at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Casper and Zinus mattresses discounted as low as $292. Our favorite is Casper’s 2019 Original Foam Queen Mattress for $831.47 shipped. That’s $193 off the typical rate there and is within $49 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mattress has been meticulously designed with softer foam around the shoulders alongside firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back. Its top layer is comprised of perforated foam that reduces temperatures thanks to “tiny holes that move hot air and body heat away.” Casper backs this mattress with a 100-night trial, showing just how confident it is that you’ll want to keep it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses on sale.

More mattresses on sale:

Oh, and if you’re in need of more seating, don’t forget to scope out the fresh deal we’ve spotted on Novogratz’s Modern Loveseat. It’s been marked down to $229.50, which leaves you with $68 in savings. This piece is highly-functional as its armrests can be folded down to convert it into a sleeper.

Casper Original Foam Queen Mattress features:

The CertiPUR-US program certifies all our foams, They are made without ozone-depleting chemicals and are regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission Low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million)

100 night trial and free returns within 100 days of receipt of shipment on products sold by Casper on Original Foam 2019

