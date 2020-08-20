ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.0 Modem and 802.11ac Router is $180 ($40 off), more from $33

Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Router for $179.99 shipped. Typically fetching $220, today’s offer is good for a $40 discount, marks the lowest we’ve seen in months, and is the third-best price cut this year. Combining a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem with 802.11ac router, this hybrid networking solution delivers up to 2,350Mb/s throughout and is ideal for 600Mb/s service plans. So whether you’re still paying $10 per month for a rental unit from the IPS or want to streamline your network setup with a single device, this is up to the task. Over 610 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Those just looking to ditch monthly rental fees without replacing their router can instead opt for the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM400 for $32.99 at Amazon. Down from $40, today’s offer comes within $3 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen. This model isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal, only delivering support for lower-end 100Mb/s connections. But if it’s for your parents or even your own setup, this is a great alternative. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 15,000 customers.

Both models are said to be compatible with Comcast, Spectrum, and Cox service plans, but it’s always a smart idea to check with your provider to confirm. And while you’re tidying things up with a new modem, spending some of your savings on new Ethernet cables is a great way to complete the package. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting at $9 on Amazon.

ARRIS SURFboard Modem Router Hybrid features:

The SBG7600AC2 combines a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem and an 802.11ac Wi-Fi router with 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, in one, powerful device. With 32 downstream and 8 upstream channels it is perfect for gaming, streaming and sharing. No more managing multiple devices. The all-in-one SBG7600AC2 fits nicely into any home office and saves you money on monthly modem rental fees.

