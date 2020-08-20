Novogratz’s Modern Loveseat folds into a sleeper: $229.50 (Save $68)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Leyla Loveseat for $229.53 shipped. That’s up to $68 off the typical rate there and is within $16 of the lowest price we have tracked for a year. Whether you want to add a small couch to your office, bedroom, and an entirely different space, this offering is here to save the day. It boasts modern styling that allow it to blend well in most situations while also embracing current trends. Another perk is that its armrests can fold down to let you comfortably catch some sleep. If that wasn’t enough, each armrest doubles as storage, making this both a nice-looking and highly-functional piece of furniture. It measures 56- by 30- by 32-inches, delivering a compact form-factor that can fit in a wide variety of spaces. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Need somewhere to rest your TV? If so, you should have a look at the discount we spotted on Walker Edison’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand. Its price is now $42 off, allowing you to scoop it up for $168. Features include built-in cable management, adjustable shelving, and more.

While you’re at it, you may want to take a quick peek at the sale price we found on Dyson’s Pure Cool Me Fan. Amazon shoppers can save $70, as the price has fallen to $280. As its name implies, this unit can not only fan you, but also purify the air. The HEPA-enabled design eliminates “99.97% of allergens and pollutants.”

Novogratz Leyla Loveseat features:

SMALL SPACE SOLUTION | The Novogratz Leyla Loveseat is the perfect modern solution to your small space needs; great for condos, apartments, dorms and more.

LOVESEAT TO SLEEPER | With its multifunctional and innovative design, the armrests fold down to create the perfect couch sleeper. Go from loveseat to sleeper in seconds!

STORAGE | Convenient magazine storage pockets are found on the armrests; makes for a versatile accent piece

EASY ASSEMBLY | Quick and hassle-free assembly, ready in minutes!

