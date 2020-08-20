Converse takes 25% off sitewide during its Back to School Event with deals from $30

Converse is updating your sneakers for back to school with 25% off sitewide when you apply promo code SITEWIDE25 at checkout. Converse Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Hack to School Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker for men. Originally priced at $65, however during the sale you can find them for $49. These sneakers will become a casual go-to in your wardrobe and pair perfectly with jeans. They also have a trendy leather design and come in three versatile color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 70s Meets ’80s Chuck Taylor All Star $35 (Orig. $65)
- Flight Bomber Jacket $60 (Orig. $80)
- Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor All Star $45 (Orig. $60)
- Hack To School Chuck Taylor All Star $49 (Orig. $65)
- Clean ‘n Preme Chuck 70 $64 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dream Weave Chuck Taylor $32 (Orig. $65)
- Earth Tone Suede Shoes $44 (Orig. $90)
- Seasonal Color Chuck Taylor $34 (Orig. $55)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Slip $41 (Orig. $55)
- One Star Sandals $30 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!