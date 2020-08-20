Foot Locker Back to School Sale takes 25% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, more

Foot Locker takes 25% off orders of $50 or more with promo code B2S25 at checkout. Just in time for back to school, save on top brands including Nike, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes that are currently marked down to $105. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. Boost your next workout with material that’s breathable and cushioned to promote comfort. This style is also very fashionable as well as versatile to pair with shorts, jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Better yet, they’re available in several fun color options as well as a similar women’s style for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

