The annual AmazonBasics Back to School sale is now live with deals from under $7. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the AmazonBasics Slim Weekender Backpack in various colors starting at $35.80. Today’s deal is down from the regularly up to $70 price tag in other colors and within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. This streamlined backpack offers dedicated laptop storage for 13-inch models or smaller, along with space for iPads, accessories, and more. There’s storage pockets on the front, along with a dedicated water bottle pocket, and more. Horizontal handles allow users to not always be required to carry this bag on their backs. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for even more top picks from this year’s AmazonBasics Back to School sale.

Another standout as part of today’s sale is a 16-pack of AmazonBasics LED Light Bulbs for $27.40. That works out to around $1.70 per bulb, which is in line with our deal mentions this summer, as LED light prices have jumped up during the pandemic. Still, making the switch to LED light bulbs is a solid investment as you’ll get up to 15,000-hours of use out of these bulbs with each one costing around $1.25 per year to operate, according to Amazon. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

More AmazonBasics Back to School sale deals:

For more back to school essentials, make sure you swing by today’s Anker sale, which includes a number of deals on everyday tech must-haves. Deals start at $8 with one notable standout being the Anker PowerExtend Extension Cord at $13, which offers two outlets and two USB ports for quick power-ups at school or at home.

AmazonBasics Weekender Backpack features:

Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for weekend trips; stylish Salmon color

Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics

Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access

