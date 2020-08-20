LEXIVON’s #1 best-selling butane soldering iron hits $24.50, more at Amazon

LEXIVON (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 125W Butane Soldering Iron Multi-Purpose Kit for $24.55 Prime shipped with the code 37OFFLX770 at checkout. Down from its $39 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for this butane soldering iron. It offers seven tips and is self-igniting, making it super simple to use. Since it’s butane powered, there are no cords or cables required for it to function, though you’ll want to make sure the area in which you use it is well ventilated. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

We’ve also noticed that LEXIVON via Amazon is offering its 125W Butane Torch Multi-Function Kit at $25.81 shipped with the code 37OFFLX771 at checkout. Down from $41, today’s deal is also among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. While today’s lead deal is great for soldering tasks, a torch might be better suited to finish your jobs. The flame it creates can reach up to 2400F, which is perfect for high-temperature tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a soldering iron, but not ready to drop nearly $25 or allergic to butane? This 60W soldering iron is a great option. It plugs into the wall, includes a suction machine, solder, tweezers, and much more at just $12 Prime shipped.

LEXIVON 125W Butane Soldering Iron features:

A MUST-HAVE BUTANE TORCH KIT FOR PROFESSIONALS: 13-Piece accessory set to use in a wide range of applications with electronic self-igniting trigger and a flame locking button.

PRECISE PERFORMANCE FOR ALL YOUR PROJECTS: Adjust flame from 1/2″ to 2 1/2″ with working temperature up to 2400° F and up to 1100° F while using with soldering tips.

UNLIKE CHEAPLY-MADE SOLDERING KITS, our 100% Metal refillable fuel tank will last longer. Plus it has been pre-tested for leakage and ignition capability and comes with a handy carrying case.

