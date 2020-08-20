Longchamp French glassware and wine sets now 70% off with deals from $10

Macy’s is now offering some great deals on the Longchamp Cristal D’Arques Glassware Collection including pitchers, wine glasses, cups, and more. Everything in today’s sale is marked down to $9.99 from the usual $30 and ships free in orders over $25. While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout is the 4-piece set of Longchamp Cristal D’Arques Double Old Fashioned Glasses for $9.99. Regularly $30 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is nearly 70% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Described as adding “sparkling multifaceted style” to your dinner parties and the like, these are 10.75-ounce glasses made in France. The lead-free crystal glass construction is also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups after a long night. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

As fancy as these French glasses might be/appear, there really aren’t very many comparable sets out there for less. You can however, get away for a couple bucks less opting for this Circleware Hoop Heavy Base Whiskey Drinking Glass set. They aren’t as highly-rated, nor will they provide that classic crystal style, but they will get the job done for 20% less.

However, as we mentioned above there are several 4-piece sets and a pitcher on sale in today’s Macy’s Longchamp event. Be sure to browse through for wine glasses and more starting from $10.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for offers on vitamins, tools, furniture/home decor, cookers, robot vacuums, and more.

More on the Longchamp C ristal D’Arques Glasses:

Ever elegant, the classic Longchamp double old fashioned glass set serves today’s favorite beverages with sparkling multifaceted style. Set includes 4 glasses; each holds 10.75 oz….Lead free crystal glass product…Dishwasher safe…Made in France

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!