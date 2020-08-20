Longchamp French glassware and wine sets now 70% off with deals from $10

- Aug. 20th 2020 4:30 pm ET

Get this deal
70% off $10
0

Macy’s is now offering some great deals on the Longchamp Cristal D’Arques Glassware Collection including pitchers, wine glasses, cups, and more. Everything in today’s sale is marked down to $9.99 from the usual $30 and ships free in orders over $25. While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout is the 4-piece set of Longchamp Cristal D’Arques Double Old Fashioned Glasses for $9.99. Regularly $30 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is nearly 70% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Described as adding “sparkling multifaceted style” to your dinner parties and the like, these are 10.75-ounce glasses made in France. The lead-free crystal glass construction is also dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups after a long night. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

As fancy as these French glasses might be/appear, there really aren’t very many comparable sets out there for less. You can however, get away for a couple bucks less opting for this Circleware Hoop Heavy Base Whiskey Drinking Glass set. They aren’t as highly-rated, nor will they provide that classic crystal style, but they will get the job done for 20% less.

However, as we mentioned above there are several 4-piece sets and a pitcher on sale in today’s Macy’s Longchamp event. Be sure to browse through for wine glasses and more starting from $10.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for offers on vitamins, tools, furniture/home decor, cookers, robot vacuums, and more.

More on the Longchamp Cristal D’Arques Glasses:

Ever elegant, the classic Longchamp double old fashioned glass set serves today’s favorite beverages with sparkling multifaceted style. Set includes 4 glasses; each holds 10.75 oz….Lead free crystal glass product…Dishwasher safe…Made in France

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
70% off $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Macy's

Macy's
Longchamp

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard