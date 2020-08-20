Maglite’s LED flashlight offers 213-lumens and is a traveling must at $14.50

Amazon is offering the Maglite LED 2-cell D Flashlight for $14.31 Prime shipped. Down from its $22 going rate, this marks a new all-time low and is the best available. Offering 213-lumens and up to 127-hours of runtime on a single set of batteries, this flashlight is the perfect tool to keep in your car or the garage. Its large design allows it to function as both a light and a safety baton while you’re out walking, making it a dual-purpose item. It’s water-resistant and has a 1M drop-resistance. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Maglite’s flashlight above is quite large, considering it requires two D batteries to run. If you’re in need of something a bit more compact, the OLITE I3E EOS is a must-have. It’s just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and uses just a single AAA battery to run. The main thing here is that the OLIGHT only reaches 90-lumens instead of the 213 that today’s lead deal does.

However, opting for the EVEREADY LED Flashlight 2-pack is a great way to save even more. It’s just $6.50 Prime shipped and you’ll get two flashlights here. Wielding two D batteries, just like today’s lead deal, each of these flashlights offers up to 25-lumens of brightness, which isn’t a ton, but makes them great if the power goes out.

Maglite LED Flashlight features:

Superior quality craftsmanship with weather-resistant seals and anodized inside and out for improved corrosion resistance

A premium drop resistant and water resistant flashlight renowned for its quality, durability and reliability

Advanced lighting instrument made in America with a diamond knurled design and a powerful projecting beam making it suitable for camping, climbing, fishing, hunting, etc.

