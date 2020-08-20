OPOLAR motion-sensing soap dispenser keeps your hands clean: $12 (60% off)

- Aug. 20th 2020 9:30 pm ET

0

OPOLAR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Motion-sensing Soap Dispenser for $12.28 Prime shipped with the code ZCDK63FG at checkout. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal saves you around 60% from its regular price. Utilizing a motion sensor, this soap dispenser functions without any type of touch. There are two dispensing volumes and it’s easy to fill. This can help avoid cross-contamination as most people touch the soap dispenser with dirty hands, instead of clean. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more modern design, this soap dispenser from OXO offers a plastic base and pump head. The large button allows for easy dispensing, and at just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll save a few bucks here and have a completely different style.

However, picking up this rustic mason jar soap dispenser might fit with your decor even better than the option above. It’s available for just $9 Prime shipped and also includes a number of labels, letting your guests (or family) know exactly what’s inside.

OPOLAR Soap Dispenser features:

This automatic soap dispenser touchless adopts advanced waterproof design, which can effectively prevent soap or water from corroding the circuit board and greatly extend the service life of the foam soap dispenser. This automatic soap dispenser is extremely durable and is perfect for your bathroom and kitchen, so you don’t have to worry about water flowing into the soap dispenser.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
OPOLAR

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide