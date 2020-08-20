OPOLAR motion-sensing soap dispenser keeps your hands clean: $12 (60% off)

OPOLAR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Motion-sensing Soap Dispenser for $12.28 Prime shipped with the code ZCDK63FG at checkout. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s deal saves you around 60% from its regular price. Utilizing a motion sensor, this soap dispenser functions without any type of touch. There are two dispensing volumes and it’s easy to fill. This can help avoid cross-contamination as most people touch the soap dispenser with dirty hands, instead of clean. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

For a more modern design, this soap dispenser from OXO offers a plastic base and pump head. The large button allows for easy dispensing, and at just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll save a few bucks here and have a completely different style.

However, picking up this rustic mason jar soap dispenser might fit with your decor even better than the option above. It’s available for just $9 Prime shipped and also includes a number of labels, letting your guests (or family) know exactly what’s inside.

OPOLAR Soap Dispenser features:

This automatic soap dispenser touchless adopts advanced waterproof design, which can effectively prevent soap or water from corroding the circuit board and greatly extend the service life of the foam soap dispenser. This automatic soap dispenser is extremely durable and is perfect for your bathroom and kitchen, so you don’t have to worry about water flowing into the soap dispenser.

