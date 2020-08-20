ORIA 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is great for tech repair: $22 (40% off)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code HA21TXHWM at checkout. Down from $37, today’s deal saves you 40% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re the go-to person in your family for tech repair, or you’re just wanting to get started doing it for yourself, this is the perfect starter kit. You’ll find just about every screwdriver kit included here, plus spudgers, magnetic trays, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’ve already got a pair of precision screwdrivers, the iFixit Anti-static Project Tray is a must-have. It’s available for $7 Prime shipped and will help keep your screws separated, which is crucial during repairs.

However, opting for this 6-piece precision screwdriver set is a great way to start repairing stuff on a tighter budget. It’s available for just $6 Prime shipped and gives you the necessities to begin your repair career.

ORIA 86-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Durable Portable Nylon Bag : Professional portable hardware tools with perfect weight & compact design for easy carry. The tools in the bag made of durable nylon will be carried home and out for various uses easily.

Multi-Magnetic Screwdriver Set : 86 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which includes utility knife, Anti-Static tweezers, Anti-Static Wrist Strap, SIM card ejector pin and LCD Suction Cup, Triangle plectrum, plastic spudgers, metal spudgers, SIM card shells, Magnetizing and demagnetizing tool, etc.

High Quality & Well Perform : These durable screwdriver bits are made of CRV steel, whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, you can use it for long time. The non-slip driver in the market is machined from a single piece of aluminum, and cover with the Silica gel, it also with a ball bearing mounted swivel top.

